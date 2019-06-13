MORRIS GEVINSON
On Sunday, June 9, 2019, Morris Gevinson of Kissimmee Florida, formerly of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of the late Jeanne Gevinson; devoted father of Ann (Floyd) Brenner, Debra Tober and Pam (Frank) Augustine; cherished grandfather of Seth and Chad Brenner, Josh and Shira Tober, Michael and Drew Gevinson. Also survived by five great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Graveside service and interment will be held at King David Memorial Gardens, Falls Church, VA, on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. Shiva to be announced. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.