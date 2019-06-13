The Washington Post

MORRIS HENRY MITLER

It is with great sadness that Morris' family announces his passing on June 2, 2019 in Washington, DC. Moe was a graduate of the University of San Diego and George Washington University. Dr. Mitler had previously been an economist at the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) and at Investment Company Institute (ICI). He is survived by his wife, his sister-in-law, brothers, nephews, aunt, cousin and parents. He is fondly remembered by family, friends and professional colleagues throughout the U.S. A remembrance will be hosted by his family in the summer of 2019.
Published in The Washington Post on June 13, 2019
