

MORRIS EDWARD KRUCOFF



On Thursday, July 11, 2019 Morris Edward Krucoff of Washington DC. He is predeceased by his spouse of 57 years, Sylvia Karasik Krucoff; and his siblings Mary Krucoff Steffel (Sam) and Darwin Krucoff (Rae). Survived by his children, Phyllis Krucoff Shnaider (Irving), Elizabeth Krucoff Weisberg (Stuart) and Mitchell Wolfe Krucoff (Carol); grandchildren, Adam Michael Shnaider (Jennifer Wassum), Catherine Shnaider Frank (Mitchell), Max Ostrinsky Krucoff (Kate), Rae Krucoff Williams (Peter), Andrew Weisberg (Kristina Halverson) and Eric Weisberg (Ginger Lee); great-grandchildren Spencer Frank, William Frank, Sophie Shnaider, Bennet McRae, Josephine Krucoff, Sophie Shnaider and a companion of many years Shirley Levine.

Funeral Services will be Monday, July 15, 2019, 12 p.m. at Temple Sinai, 3100 Military Road NW, Washington, DC 20015 with burial following at King David Memorial Gardens, 7482 Lee Highway Falls Church, VA 22042. The family will be observing Shiva on July 15, 2019 following burial at 2940 Albemarle Street NW Washington, DC 20008.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Morris and Sylvia Krucoff Medical Equipment Fund at Hebrew Home of Greater Washington.

Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, Inc under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.