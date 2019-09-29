Morris E. Thomas, Sr. (Age 93)
Peacefully transitioned on September 18, 2019 at his residence. He is survived by his children, Roumania Wiggins, Morris E. Thomas, Jr.(Pamela), Veronica E. Thomas-Gray, Etelka J.H. Thomas, Sr.; one sister; Ruth Lockett and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita W. Thomas; his mother, Grace M. Thomas; father; David H. Thomas, Sr. On Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. friends may visit with the family at Turner Memorial AME Church, 7201 16th Place, Hyattsville, MD 20783 Interment: Washington National Cemetery, Suitland, MD.