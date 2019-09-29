The Washington Post

MORRIS THOMAS Sr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MORRIS THOMAS Sr..
Service Information
Turner Memorial Ame Church
7201 16th Pl
Hyattsville, MD 20783
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Turner Memorial AME Church
7201 16th Place
Hyattsville, MD
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Turner Memorial AME Church
7201 16th Place
Hyattsville, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Morris E. Thomas, Sr. (Age 93)  

Peacefully transitioned on September 18, 2019 at his residence. He is survived by his children, Roumania Wiggins, Morris E. Thomas, Jr.(Pamela), Veronica E. Thomas-Gray, Etelka J.H. Thomas, Sr.; one sister; Ruth Lockett and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita W. Thomas; his mother, Grace M. Thomas; father; David H. Thomas, Sr. On Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. friends may visit with the family at Turner Memorial AME Church, 7201 16th Place, Hyattsville, MD 20783 Interment: Washington National Cemetery, Suitland, MD.

Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.