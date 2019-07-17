The Washington Post

MORTIMER CAPLIN

MORTIMER M. CAPLIN  

Died Monday, July 15, 2019 at the age of 103. He was an extraordinary man who lived an exceptional life defined by integrity, kindness, courage, gusto, and commitment to the common good. In addition to his astonishing devotion to his legal work and his University roots, Mortimer was a great lover of art, music, dance, theatre, his wife and his family. His spirit will nourish and inspire all who knew him.
 
The family asks that expressions of remembrance be made as a gift to the Mortimer M. Caplin Public Service Center at the University of Virginia Law School.
 
Mr. Caplin is survived by his children Lee, Michael, Jerry and Cate; eight grandchildren; and three great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held in the Fall.
 
 

Published in The Washington Post on July 17, 2019
