Notice
Dr. Mortimer Lorber on Sunday, September 8, 2019 of Chevy Chase, MD. Beloved husband of Eileen, devoted mother of Kenneth (Joan) Lorber and Stephanie (Milton) Assang, loving grandfather of Sarah, Miriam, Erica and Nina. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Temple Emanuel, 10101 Connecticut Avenue, Kensington, MD with burial to follow at Garden of Remembrance Cemetery, 14321 Comus Rd., Clarksburg, MD. Shiva will be observed at the home of Kenneth and Joan Lorber on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 7 p.m. Contributions in his memory can be made to JSSA (jssa.org). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzanksy Goldberg Funeral Care.

Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 9, 2019
