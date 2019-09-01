Mortimer Rian
(Age 93)
Mortimer Rian passed away on August 27 after a brief illness, surrounded by his children. He was a World War II Army
veteran, serving overseas. He earned a Bachelor's degree in Accounting from Strayer College, and went on to work at the Department of Agriculture and Northeast Electric Company. Mort was predeceased by his wife Edith in 1982, and his sister Caroline Snyder. He is survived by three children, Lee (Victoria) Rian, Brenda Rian, and Linda Rian McCurdy of Johns Creek, GA, and two sisters, Theodora Ave Holbrook of Sterling, VA, and Louisa Lessman of Lincoln, NE; four grandchildren, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Mort's favorite retirement activities were traveling the country in his RV, volunteering with the Wednesday Work Crew at Northwood Presbyterian Church or helping to build houses with Habitat for Humanity.
A memorial service will be held on Sat., Sept 28 at 1 p.m. at Northwood Presbyterian Church, 1200 University Blvd. W, Silver Spring, MD 20902. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Northwood Presbyterian Church, or to the Habitat for Humanity Care-A-Vanners at 322 West Lamar St., Americus, GA 31709 or online (https://www.habitat.org/volunteer/travel-and-build/rv-care-a-vanners/donate
)