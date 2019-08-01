MORTON BAHR
On Tuesday, July 30, 2019. MORTON BAHR of Washington, D.C. Beloved husband of Florence Bahr, loving father of Daniel (Marilyn) and Janice (T.J.) Bahr, dear brother of the late Melvin Bahr and Helen Weiner; cherished grandfather of Heather (Jeff) Sweet, Shelley (Matthew) Sprung, Nicole (Perry) Bashkoff, Alison (Kevin) Eitzmann, great grandfather of Sydney and Cassidy Sweet, Jacob and Brandon Sprung, Mason and Kyan Bashkoff, Benjamin and Isabella Eitzmann and beloved union leader to thousands. Services will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019, 2 P.M. at the Sanctuary of Abraham and Sarah, Cedar Park Cemetery, Paramus, NJ. Memorial contributions may be made to the Morton Bahr Online Learning Scholarship at Empire State College. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.