1/
Morton Davis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Morton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MORTON A. DAVIS  
Morton A. Davis of Silver Spring, Md; Born in Washington DC on August 10, 1930 unexpectedly passed away on August 2, 2020. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 52 years Leah M. Davis and loving brother Daniel. Cherished Father of Marsha, Beth, David (Deborah). He also leaves behind his loving and caring partner of 15 years, Sue C. Sandler. He was fortunate to have numerous dear relationships with Family and Friends and the many organizations he participated in. A Graveside service will be help Wednesday, 10 am at Elesavetgrad Cemetery in DC. Donations may be made to Trees for Israel at www.JNF.org. Family will sit Shiva at the late residence in Leisure World on Wed. & Thurs. evening.www.sagelbloomfield.com  


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved