Morton Davis

MORTON A. DAVIS
Morton A. Davis of Silver Spring, Md; Born in Washington DC on August 10, 1930 unexpectedly passed away on August 2, 2020. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 52 years Leah M. Davis and loving brother Daniel. Cherished Father of Marsha, Beth, David (Deborah). He also leaves behind his loving and caring partner of 15 years, Sue C. Sandler. He was fortunate to have numerous dear relationships with Family and Friends and the many organizations he participated in. A Graveside service will be help Wednesday, 10 am at Elesavetgrad Cemetery in DC. Donations may be made to Trees for Israel at www.JNF.org
. Family will sit Shiva at the late residence in Leisure World on Wed. & Thurs. evening.