

MORTON FOELAK



Morton Foelak, a long-time Arlington resident, died May 9, 2020, after a brief illness following a period of declining health. Mr. Foelak was born May 23, 1931, in Brooklyn, NY, and educated in New York City Public Schools. After graduating from Brooklyn College in 1953, he commenced fifty years of service with the U.S. Government, starting with a position as an analytical chemist at Picatinny Arsenal in Dover, NJ. He was a Patent Examiner with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office from 1956 until his retirement at the end of 2004. During that time he earned a law degree from George Washington University Law School and became a member of the Virginia and DC Bars. In recognition of his outstanding work as a Patent Examiner, he was awarded the Silver Medal of the Department of Commerce in 1987 and chosen to help cut the ribbon at the official opening of the USPTO's headquarters in Alexandria in 2003. In retirement, he volunteered as a mentor at Oakridge Elementary School in Arlington and as a docent at the Library of Congress.

Mr. Foelak is survived by his wife of fifty-three years, Carol Fox Foelak, of Arlington. Other survivors include his niece Barbara Starr (Jeffrey) of Springfield, and nephews Robert Foelak of Mesquite, NV, Peter Fox of Brooklyn, NY, and Edward Fox (Nora Sennett) of Ann Arbor, MI. He was predeceased by his parents, Manny and Lillian Foelak, brother Harold Foelak (Florence), and nephew Bruce Foelak.

A memorial gathering will be held at a later date.