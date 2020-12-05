Morton Hyman of Gaithersburg, MD, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the age of 81. Beloved husband of Iris Hyman; devoted father of Lawrence Hyman (Tommaso Astarita) and Vicki (Mitch) Rotker; cherished grandfather of Leila, Bri and Hailey. A lifelong Washingtonian, he enjoyed a fulfilling career as a pharmacist and local businessman. He treasured travel, football, and time with his family. Services will be held privately at Judean Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Temple Beth Ami, Rockville, MD or to the Jewish Social Service Agency. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.