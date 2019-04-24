MORTON KATZ

MORTON D. KATZ "Morty" (Age 79)  

Died Sunday April 21, 2019, in Fairfax, VA. Born in the Bronx, NY to the late Louis and Leah Katz. Survived by daughters, Jayne Ayers (Tye Jurgensen), Lisa (Sidney) Lee, and Traci (Scott) Corbett; four grandchildren, Alexandra, Bryce, Charlie and Tate; two step grandchildren, Alexander and Sophie Jurgensen, one step great granddaughter, Nancy Rey Jurgensen, sister-in-law, Rose Katz; and nieces, Sara Orth, Dorene Sapp and Gayle Jenkins. Also survived by the mother of his children, Donna Powell Katz. Preceded in death by brothers, Theodore Katz and Maurice Katz; and son-in-law, Kenneth R. Ayers. Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at King David Memorial Gardens, Falls Church, VA.
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 24, 2019
