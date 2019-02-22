MORTON LUTZKY

MORTON LUTZKY  

On Saturday, February 16, 2019 of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Thomasine Lutzky for 54 years; father of Allan and Andrew Lutzky. He worked for many years at the Naval Service Weapons Center in White Oak. He also taught at the University of Maryland for several years. He was a wonderful husband and father. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Cross Health Foundation for Holy Cross Dialysis Center, 10720 Columbia Pike, Silver Spring, MD 20901.

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 22, 2019
