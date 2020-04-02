Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MOUSTAFA MOURAD. View Sign Service Information Universal Ii Mortuary Inc 411 Kennedy St Nw Washington , DC 20011 (202)-723-1075 Send Flowers Notice

MOURAD Moustafa Abdel Khalek Mourad Passed away peacefully at home on March 24, 2020. He was 62. Born in 1957 in Cairo, Egypt, Moustafa grew in the coastal city of Alexandria. He graduated from Alexandria University with a Bachelor's degree in Architecture, and received Master's degrees in Architecture and Urban Design from Columbia University and from MIT, where he also pursued a PhD in Urban Planning. While at MIT, he met and married Alison Cave, with whom he has a son, Yousef Mourad. Moustafa dedicated his life to improving the lives of the poor in the US and around the world. He began his career as a senior planner for the cities of Boston and Cambridge, Massachusetts, where he worked with underserved communities. In the early 1990s, he moved with Alison to Washington, DC, where he joined the Enterprise Foundation, heading the Community Safety, Planning and Employment Initiatives departments, working with low-income communities all across the United States. Following the birth of his son, Moustafa created a consulting company, Mourad Warnke, which allowed him to continue his community development work while devoting himself to fatherhood, the role he cherished above all others. He consulted on corporate social responsibility with companies such as Shell Oil and Cisco, utilizing asset mapping to help companies foster livelihood development in local communities. He later launched One Global Economy, the international arm of One Economy, bringing the power of global knowledge through internet-connectivity, to underserved communities in developing countries. At the time of his death, he was president of the JKH Foundation, focusing on community and livelihood development. Moustafa had the rare ability to connect with people from all walks of life, all nationalities, ages, and ethnicities. With a twinkle in his eye and an infectious laugh, Moustafa inspired affection from everyone he met, and his friends and admirers are legion. Moustafa had both wide-ranging interests and strong opinions. He loved nothing more than to sit with friends and family at the dinner table, sporting his signature bow tie and suspenders, and debate the state of the world, politics, history, books and films and the latest celebrity gossip. He made all who entered his home feel welcome and valued. A passionate cook, he had an exquisitely curated repertoire of recipes - his rice, fish and steak were the stuff of legend. While he passed his famous rice recipe to his son, sadly, he took all of his other recipes with him to the grave. A worldly, cultured and sophisticated man, he would melt in the presence of children and would immediately abandon adult conversation to engage with a child or coo at a baby. He loved children and children loved him back. Moustafa was preceded in death by his father, Dr. Abdel Khalek Mourad. In addition to his wife and son, Moustafa is survived by his mother Dr. Effat Badr; his sister, Mona Mourad, (Muazzam Aziz); niece and nephew Nur and Ali Mourad-Aziz; in-laws Jonathan and Hilary Cave; nephew Benjamin Cave (Mandy Costello); as well as loving relatives from the Badr, Al-Mufti, Al-Shishini, Abbas, Al-Sisi, Al-Malah, Yahya and Cave families - and a host of friends from around the world. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Moustafa's memory the following charities in which he was involved: Hands Along the Nile and Heights and Minds.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Moustafa's memory the following charities in which he was involved: Hands Along the Nile and Heights and Minds.

