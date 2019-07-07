

Moyna Agnes Gunn

(Age 93)



Died peacefully, on June 2, 2019 at her daughter's home in Bellingham WA, surrounded by her family. She was born on April 7, 1926 in Scarborough, Tobago to the late Kathleen and Arthur Pantin. Moyna was the dedicated wife of the late Dale F. Gunn whom she married in Caracas, Venezuela in 1948. She was the mother of Sharon (Stephen) Morris of Bellingham, WA, Arturo (Pam) Gunn of Amelia Island, Florida and Michael Gunn (Angels Natal Asensio) of Fairfax, VA. She was the well-loved "Granny Snoopy' to Ryan, Kaelen, and Devon Morris and Allison Silvester. Moyna was the youngest of eight siblings and is survived by her 95 year old sister Pamela Pantin of Port-of-Spain, Trinidad. She was interred in Jefferson, Iowa on June 15, 2019 next to her husband. A memorial service for Moyna will be held on Saturday, July 20 at 11 a.m. at Saint Mark's Catholic Church, 9970 Vale Road, Vienna, VA with a reception immediately following the memorial service.