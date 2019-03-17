Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MUHAMED YASSINE.



"Family is everything. No one will be there for you like family." These are words echoed throughout our childhood growing up on Kaiser Place. Our beloved father, Muhamed Younes Yassine, passed away peacefully early on March 13, 2019. He was 95 years old.

Dad was born in Safita, Syria on September 24, 1923. He was the eldest of seven children and grew up knowing the value of integrity, honesty, hard work and a good education. He attended the Tripoli Boys School in Tripoli, Lebanon and the American University of Beirut. In 1947, he came to America and in 1951 received a Bachelor's Degree in Animal Husbandry from Utah State University; then made his way to Virginia Tech and received a Master's Degree, also in Animal Husbandry, in 1952.

He met our mother, Sarah Lee Graves, while studying at Virginia Tech. They fell in love and married in 1952. Soon thereafter, he and our Mom went to Damascus, Syria where he took a job with the Syrian government.

In 1958, he came back to the US and worked as an insurance salesman, then a car salesman while raising five kids. His favorite job was towards the end of his life - working at Costco demonstrating products. He loved the people and the interaction and it was hard to leave once he was no longer able to drive (90 years old!).

Dad was predeceased by our mother, who died in 1987. He later remarried Millie Gastan and was married to Millie for ten years. Millie remains a dear, dear friend to our family.

Our dad is survived by his sister, Hayat Younes; son Jim Yassine (Debbie), son Riad Yassine (Denise), son Rick Yassine (Lin), daughter Dalal Green (Kevin), daughter Mona Sint (Billy); 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Additionally, many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, March 25 at 12 noon at the National Memorial Park funeral home, 7482 Lee Highway in Falls Church, VA. Burial will take place immediately afterward.