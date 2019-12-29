Muriel Agnello
Muriel Agnello of Olney, MD on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Beloved wife of Fred Agnello; mother of Mike Agnello (the late Dana), Mark Agnello (Sharon) and Teresa Phillip (Raymond); grandmother of eight. Visitation will be at Saint Peter's Catholic Church, 2900 Olney-Sandy Spring Road, Olney, MD 20832 on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment Private. Memorial contributions may be made to , donate3.cancer.org
. Arrangements by Cole Funeral Services, Rockville, MD