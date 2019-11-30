Muriel Bisker "Muzzy"
On November 28, 2019, Muriel "Muzzy" Bisker most recently of Silver Spring, MD, passed away peacefully at age 97. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Morris "Mo" Bisker. She will be sorely missed by her children Susan Warner, Marsha Bisker and Meyer (Carole) Bisker as well as her grandchildren Ellia Bisker, Abigail Mury, Joshua Bisker, and Casey Biglane, along with other family members. A private interment will be held on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at 12 noon at the National Capitol Hebrew Cemetery (Beth Shalom section) in Capitol Heights, MD 20743. A memorial gathering honoring Muzzy's long and full life will follow at 3 p.m. at the home of Tana and Amato Stellato in Olney, MD (for directions email [email protected]
). Contributions in her honor can be made to Montgomery Hospice in Maryland, Compassionate Care Hospice in Delaware, Trust Bridge in Florida, or B'nai Brith. The family will also be receiving mourners at the Stellato residence on Monday, December 2 between 4 to 7 p.m.