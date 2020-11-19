

MURIEL CAMPAGLIA "Mickey"

Muriel "Mickey" Campaglia nee Fried a native of Philadelphia later resident of Washington, DC, and snowbird to Miami passed away November 16, 2020 at 94 years of age. Her vibrancy was well-reflected by a cacophony of life-affirming friends whom she loved and lamented losing with the passage of time. Mickey was the family matriarch. She was thoughtful, interested, well-read, a conversationalist, liberal-minded, lover of theater and opera, and aficionado of all things lavender. She was surrounded by her family and cat Teddy who adored her in the final days of her journey.She graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism and worked as a Senior Editor of "City Magazine" for Urban America, a copywriter for Gimbels, and researcher at the Philadelphia Inquirer. She was head of Communications/Public Relations for the American Institute of Architects AIA". She widowed young from her beloved Joe. An avid participant of her cousins' club celebrating all of life's beautiful events and milestones she was cherished and looked up to as a big sister by her brother Richard Mazess (Marilyn); and sister Marlyn Clayman, nieces and nephews, Deborah Clayman (Dennis) Kainen, Cindy Clayman (Jason Wells). Predeceased by the joyous Sharon Clayman, David (Elizabeth) Mazess, Valerie (Blaine) Lando, Marta (Steve) Rocha; and grandnephews and nieces, Elan and Sam Kainen, Daniel and Eduardo Dana, and Betina and Kaia Lando.No services will be held.



Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 19, 2020.