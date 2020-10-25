1/1
MURIEL CARSON
1921 - 2020
MURIEL JEAN CARSON  (Age 99)  
Muriel Jean Carson, formerly of Bethesda, MD, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Asbury Methodist Village. She was born July 15, 1921, in Los Gatos, California, to the late Wesley Earl and Jessie Ellen (nee McKnight) Lambert.Jean was the beloved wife of the late Neil B. Carson; devoted mother of Jacki Ellen Rockwell (husband, Paul), Sherry Lynn Randle (husband, Ronald), and Wesley Earl Carson (wife, Sylvia); and cherished grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, honorary grandmother, and friend to many.A private service will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Derwood Ward, 20020 Montgomery Village Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD 20886 with private interment at Parklawn Memorial Park, Rockville, MD.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Asbury Foundation, Asbury Methodist Village at (www.asbury.org [asbury.org])For full obituary and to view and sign the family guest book, please see www.PumphreyFuneralHome.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 25, 2020.
