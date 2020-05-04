

Muriel L. Covington

(1929-2020)



Of St. Petersburg, FL., passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020. Born in Miami, FL on March 9, 1929. She was the only child of the late Harold and Alice Lake. She moved to Washington, DC in 1935 and became a life-long Redskins fan. She and her husband, along with their three sons, moved to Kensington, MD in 1953, where she worked for the Montgomery County Public School System.

She loved to travel and had been all over the world, including all 50 states. She was very active in her community and helped with Meals on Wheels. She was an avid football, hockey, and soccer fan.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Richard H. Covington and son Kirk A. Covington (Vicki). She is survived by two sons, Eric S. Covington (Audrey) and Ronald S. Covington (Beverly).

She was the proud grandmother of seven grandchildren, Brian Crepeau, Kelly Covington, Stephanie Mills, Conni Covington, Robin Covington, Leslie Covington, and Scott Covington. She is also survived by three great-granddaughters, Cali, Andriana, and Clara, as well as, one great-great-grandson, Coen.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date in St. Petersburg, Florida.