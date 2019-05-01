

MURIEL WOOD DREW

1933 - 2019



Muriel Wood Drew departed this life on April 20, 2019 at the Virginia Hospital Center in Arlington, VA. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lucille and Clifford Wood and siblings Lois, Clifford and Kenneth Wood. Muriel was born on May 20, 1933 in Washington, DC. She is survived by her beloved husband of 66 years, Benjamin A. Drew, Sr; daughters Karen Drew Higginbotham (Peter) and Kathy Drew King (Charles III); sons Colonel B. Alvin Drew, Jr. and Colin C. Drew; grandchildren, Courtney and Maris Higginbotham and Charles V. and Camille King; extended family and friends. A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Grace United Methodist Church, 11700 Old Fort Road, Fort Washington, MD. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Arrangements by the BK Henry Funeral Home.