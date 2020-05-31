Muriel Hillian Hailstorks "Sista"
Of Adelphi, MD passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Celebration of life services will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Road Hyattsville,MD. Viewing from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. (10 visitors at a time in the Chapel). Services immediately following 11 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Internment at Maryland National Memorial, 13300 Baltimore Ave. (Route 1) Laurel, MD.www.jbjfh.com
Published in The Washington Post on May 31, 2020.