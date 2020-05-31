MURIEL "SISTA" HAILSTORKS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MURIEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Muriel Hillian Hailstorks "Sista"  
Of Adelphi, MD passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Celebration of life services will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Road Hyattsville,MD. Viewing from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. (10 visitors at a time in the Chapel). Services immediately following 11 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Internment at Maryland National Memorial, 13300 Baltimore Ave. (Route 1) Laurel, MD.www.jbjfh.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Viewing
09:30 - 11:00 AM
J.B. Jenkins - 7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville
Send Flowers
JUN
6
Celebration of Life
11:00 - 11:30 AM
J.B. Jenkins - 7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J.B. Jenkins - 7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD 20785
(301) 322-2300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved