PEAKE MURIEL MAY PEAKE September 13, 1926 ~ August 14, 2020 Muriel Peake, a long-time resident of McLean, Virginia, passed away peacefully on August 14, 2020. A red-haired force of nature, Muriel took control of her life from an early age. Raised by a poor, single mother in Northern England, Muriel was obliged to leave school at 16 but studied after work to complete her high school diploma. At the age of 19 she moved to London where she joined the UK Foreign Service as a secretary. She convinced them to transfer her to the American Zone in Frankfurt ("I asked" she said, when someone enquired why she was chosen), and then to Washington DC where she met her husband Merwin Wallace Peake, a constitutional lawyer and young CIA operative. They met and were married within six weeks, a fact withheld from their children for years. Muriel and Merwin were happily married for 58 years, until Merwin passed away in 2010. During their postings to London, Rome and Luxembourg, Muriel dedicated her time to playing tennis, where joining the local clubs provided her with an instant local social life and lifelong friends, studying languages (she was fluent in Italian, French and passable in German), and raising her three children and many birds. She also played an important role as the CIA Chief of Station's wife, drawing on her always extensive social network to gain useful intelligence and contacts. On returning permanently to the US in 1972, Muriel joined Laughlin Realty in McLean Virginia, eventually becoming the head of the Property Management Division. She accepted the position only after she negotiated the same pay as the man who occupied the post before her. In 1982, using a small inheritance from her mother, Muriel founded Peake Properties in McLean Virginia, working long hours to establish the very successful business which is now run by her daughter Lindsey. Muriel, in her own way, always stood up for human dignity and freedom, and she always judged everyone, including her own children, on their merits. She used to say "if that guy can learn to be a plumber or put up wallpaper, so can you!" Some of her friends will remember her, aged 60, taking a brick laying course and very competently laying a terrace in the back garden. She abhorred discrimination and there are may examples of her fighting for the rights of individuals. In the 1960's Muriel famously invited a talented tennis-playing servant to play on the clay tennis courts of the opulent gated community in Rome where the family lived. This caused a scandal, as it was the first time a black person had played on the courts, but Muriel was unperturbed and indeed assisted the young man in finding a lawyer to release him from his onerous indentured employment contract. Muriel was equally at home with aristocrats, and another of her regular tennis partners was an Italian Count who was President of one Italy's best-known banks. Muriel was a keen traveller, and into her late 80's was still trekking in Africa (a Continent she loved, and particularly enjoyed visiting with her grandchildren), snorkelling in the Caribbean, walking in Moroccan souks, going to Wimbledon and enjoying trips to many corners of the globe with her friends, children and grandchildren. Muriel is survived by her three children, seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild: Lindsey (husband Benoit, children Sean and Scott, and grandson Huck); Janine (husband John, children Maria and Allegra) and Alexander (wife Barbara, children Kevin, Ryan and Jessica) and many friends and family across the globe too numerous to mention but not forgotten. Given COVID, the service will be delayed until Muriel can be interred next to her husband in Arlington Cemetery next year. Another of Muriel's great passions was her love of animals, and it would make her happy to know that those wishing to make a donation in her memory consider supporting Save The Elephants (https://www.savetheelephants.org
). Online condolences and fond memories of Muriel may be offered to the family at www.moneyandking.com
