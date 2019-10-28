MURRAY FESHBACH
On Friday, October 25, 2019, MURRAY FESHBACH of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of the late Muriel Joan Feshbach, loving father of Rabbi Michael (Julie Novick) and David (Sylvia Resler) Feshbach, dear brother of Charlotte F. Wasserman, cherished grandfather of Benjamin, Daniel, Talia and Liora Feshbach. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at Temple Sinai, 3100 Military Rd., NW, Washington, DC. Interment following at King David Memorial Garden, Falls Church, VA. Shiva will be announced. Memorial contributions may be made to The Jewish Social Service Agency, The Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society or to The Hebrew Congregation of St. Thomas. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.