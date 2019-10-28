The Washington Post

MURRAY FESHBACH

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MURRAY FESHBACH.
Service Information
Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home
254 Carroll St. NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-541-1001
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Temple Sinai
3100 Military Rd., NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

MURRAY FESHBACH  

On Friday, October 25, 2019, MURRAY FESHBACH of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of the late Muriel Joan Feshbach, loving father of Rabbi Michael (Julie Novick) and David (Sylvia Resler) Feshbach, dear brother of Charlotte F. Wasserman, cherished grandfather of Benjamin, Daniel, Talia and Liora Feshbach. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at Temple Sinai, 3100 Military Rd., NW, Washington, DC. Interment following at King David Memorial Garden, Falls Church, VA. Shiva will be announced. Memorial contributions may be made to The Jewish Social Service Agency, The Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society or to The Hebrew Congregation of St. Thomas. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.