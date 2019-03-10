MURRAY GENDELL, Ph.D.
Passed away peacefully with his family by his side on February 23, 2019, at his home in Arlington, VA, three weeks after celebrating his 95th birthday. Beloved husband of Barbro, his wife of 60 years, he also leaves behind their devoted children, Martin (Joyce) Gendell and Ingrid (George) West, their five much-adored grandchildren, Erik, Ryan, Ben, Casey and Alicia, his sister Jean (Eddie) Cooper, other family members and many close friends. We are all immensely grateful for his long, productive and happy life.
A celebration of Murray's life will be held in the near future. A more detailed tribute and information about the Celebration of Life service being planned for Dr. Gendell may be found at https://www.adventfuneral.com/services/murray-gendell.htm
