

Murray Joseph Labman (Age 90)



Passed away peacefully in his home in Berryville, VA, with family by his side March 7, 2020.

Murray was born to Sarah and Michael Labman on April 11, 1929, in Trenton, NJ. He began studying the violin and viola in his teen years and attended Peabody Conservatory in Baltimore, MD.

Murray played the viola in the National Symphony Orchestra at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., for 31 years. He taught violin and viola to children in his home music studio. Murray was a devoted fan of the Washington Nationals and enjoyed cooking for family.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Gail H. Labman, of 50 years; and his children Lisa (Eric) Ginett, Cabot, VT, Jonathan (Ray) Labman, Lumberville, PA, David (Colleen) Labman, Pittsford, NY, Kirk Young, Ft. Collins, CO, Taryn (Matt) Bell, Berryville, VA, Michael (Kristina) Labman, Gainesville, VA. He was Papa to 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by his sister, Johanne (Warren) Rednor of Yardley, PA, and other family members.

He was preceded in death by his father in 1957, his mother in 1989, and a grandson, in 2017.

Murray's family is very grateful for the care given to him this past year by Blue Ridge Hospice. If you would like to make a donation in Murray's memory, consider Blue Ridge Hospice, #405, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.

Arrangements by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, are private.