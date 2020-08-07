SIMPSON MURRAY STOPHLET SIMPSON, JR. On July 28,2020 Murray Stophlet Simpson, Jr. died of complications of a stroke. He was 83. Murray grew up in Chevy Chase, MD and attended Landon School. In 1959 he graduated from Princeton University and that summer married Cora Garland Straughan of Heathsville, Virginia. He entered law school at the University of Virginia, graduating in 1962 having accumulated honors commensurate with his ability and achievement. He accepted a position at the UCLA School of Law teaching a course in legal research and writing. He also worked in the law firm of O'Melveny & Myers and subsequently joined the firm of Sutherland Asbill & Brennan in Washington, DC. Later he became the managing partner at the firm of Pope Ballard & Loos, specializing in tax and administrative law and estate planning. In 1975 he took a leave of absence from the firm to join his brother in running Super Concrete when their father became ill. With that change of professions came his long involvement in the ready mixed concrete industry serving in leadership capacities in Merit, Evered Bardon, and U.S. Concrete. He was chairman of the National Ready Mixed Concrete Association from 1994 to 1997. Murray held a strong belief in the value of excellence in education and he was a supporter of the schools he and his wife attended. He was a benefactor also of the schools attended by his children and grand-children. Always an advocate of sound governance, he chaired or was active on various planning and zoning committees in Montgomery County, MD. He served as president of two neighborhood citizens associations, Wood Acres in Bethesda where he and Cora lived and raised their family and Seabreak in Bethany Beach, Delaware where he loved to summer with his family. He is survived by his devoted wife, Cora, their sons, Walker (Lauren) of Kensington, Maryland and Scott (Jane) of Corrales, NM, and his grandchildren, Catherine (Dylan), Quinn, Ben, Walker, Caroline, and William. Two weeks before his death Murray celebrated the birth of a great-grandson, Charles. He is also survived by his brother, Edmund (Virginia), of Chevy Chase, MD and Weems, Virginia. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to All Saints Church (3 Chevy Chase Circle, Chevy Chase, MD 20815) or Casey House Hospice (6001 Muncaster Mill Rd., Rockville, MD 20855) or a non-profit dear to the donor. Please view and sign the family guest book at: www.PumphreyFuneralHome.com www.PumphreyFuneralHome.com