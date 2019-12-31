On Wednesday, December 25, 2019, Murray Smith of Alexandria, VA passed away peacefully. Beloved husband of Marcia Eleni Smith, devoted father of Alexander and David Smith, and loving grandfather of Camilla Smith. Murray began taking flying lessons at age 14 while working at the Waukegan airport. He pursued a degree in journalism at the University of Illinois
. After a stint at the Leo Burnett Ad Agency, he enlisted the US Navy, where he served as a technical journalist. In January of 1967, Murray combined his passion for aviation, writing and sketching, and created Professional Pilot magazine, a different kind of aviation publication that was more people oriented with a wider variety of editorial content. The first edition had more than just a corporate jet on the front cover; the picture showed the flight department's chief pilot with the company's vice president next to the airplane reviewing plans for their business trip. His approach has proved successful as Pro Pilot still self-publishes today.
Funeral services will be held Friday January 3, 2020, 1 p.m. at Washington Hebrew Congregation, 3935 Macomb St. NW, Washington, DC 20016. Interment will follow at King David Memorial Gardens, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA 22042.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the (www.cancer.org
). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.