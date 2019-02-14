Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MYLES KAYE. View Sign



MYLES CHARLES KAYE

On February 12, 2019, MYLES CHARLES KAYE passed away at his home in Palm Desert, CA, comforted by his loving children. Born in Brooklyn, New York, on July 19, 1932, to Helen (Horne) and David Kaye, he was a Washington resident from the age of 12. Myles shared his life for 64 years with his beloved wife, Sylvia Deckelbaum Kaye, who predeceased him a year ago. He is survived by his sons Brian, Scott (Barbara), and Jeff (Scott), and the light of his life, granddaughter Zara. Brother to the late Frances (Nathan) Krevor, Myles is also survived by his devoted Sister-in-Law Mildred Kipperman, his Brother-in-Law Nelson (LouAnn) Deckelbaum, his loving nieces, nephews, cousins and their families. He was treasured by his many friends in Washington and at his winter home at the Deep Canyon Tennis Club in Palm Desert. Myles cherished his lifelong friendships with the late Alvin Dobbin and the late Morton Shapiro, his AZA buddies, and Cal and Leona Garvin in Palm Desert. He was a businessman for over fifty years, known as ?Doc? Kaye for 38 of those years at his pharmacy, Kay Cee Drugs, and he also owned gift shops in partnership with his son, Jeff. Myles was a self-made man of many accomplishments, including his successful business career, traveling the world with Sylvia and their many friends, overseeing the expansion of Har Tzeon Synagogue, being a proud Ambassador for Donate Life California, and raising scholarship funds for returning veterans at the College of the Desert. An avid tennis player until age 84, Myles loved sports of all types ? especially basketball, and attended two Olympics, Wimbledon, the US Open, and annually at Indian Wells. Most importantly, Myles spent his life in service to others, especially his family where he thrived as patriarch. His greatest accomplishment was helping Sylvia to attain the age of 83 through two successful organ transplants and countless health challenges. Funeral services will be held on February 15, 2019, 11 a.m. at Temple Sinai, 3100 Military Rd., NW, Washington, and will be streamed online via Temple Sinai. Interment private. Shiva will be observed at Ingleside at King Farm, 701 King Farm Blvd., Rockville, on Saturday, Sunday and Monday evenings at 7 p.m. Valet service available. His family requests that memorial donations be made to Donate Life California or the College of the Desert Foundation. Please consider making the gift of life by registering as an organ donor. To all who were fortunate to have known him, Myles will be warmly remembered not only as a man of action but also as a man of results. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202541-1001.



Funeral Home Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home

254 Carroll St. NW

Washington , DC 20012

