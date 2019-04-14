

Myo Bathaung

(Age 69)



Passed away on April 9, 2019 of Rockville, MD and of Monrovia, MD. He is survived by his devoted life-partner of 47 years, Ruth Ann Seligson; dear son of Myint Bathaung; He is also survived by brothers, Peter and Phone, a niece, a nephew, an uncle and the Spear family; and also, by many other loving relatives and friends. He is predeceased by his father, U Ba Thaung.

Myo Bathaung was born in Paris, France on August 20, 1949. Traveled in Europe, Asia, and Africa. Myo came to the U.S.A when his father was working at the UN.

A celebration of life will be held at the Johnson's in Urbana, MD. Interment will be at Machpelah Cemetery at a later date. The family asks that in lieu of flowers memorial thank-you recognition be made to Infusion Center at MedStar Montgomery Medical Center.