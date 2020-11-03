Myra Skievaski Frappier, age 90, passed away peacefully, on October 30, 2020 at her home in Manassas, Virginia surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February 8, 1930 in San Francisco, CA to the late Felix and Josefa (Belena) Skievaski. After growing up in the Philippines, Myra met the love of her life, Robert (U.S. Army) and they traveled all over the world to include California, Japan, and Germany. They moved to Manassas, Virginia in 1965 where they became members of All Saints Catholic Church. Myra was a strong, faithful witness for Jesus Christ. She had 10 children by the age of 35 and dedicated her life to her family. Her remarkable instincts and generosity in raising her family has left an enduring legacy for many generations. Our sweet Mom has earned her eternal reward and is forever dancing in heaven with Dad. She is predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Robert Lionel Frappier; one son, Daniel Frappier and one great granddaughter, Ella Grace. Survivors include nine children: Robert Douglas Frappier (Andrea) of Pawleys Island, SC; daughter-in-law: Sharon King Frappier of Leesburg, VA (wife of the late Daniel Frappier), Kenneth Frappier (Ruth) of Elkton, MD, Suzanne Frappier Costa (Dave) of Rochester, WA, Ronald Frappier of Plano, TX, Maura Michelle Tutt (Anthony) of Manassas, VA, Marsha Frappier of Manassas, VA, Yvette Sullivan (Dennis) of Manassas, VA, Yvonne Frappier of Lowell, NC and Charlene Frappier of Manassas, VA; 31 grandchildren;17 great grandchildren and one on the way in March; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Pierce Funeral Home, 9609 Center Street, Manassas, Virginia where a prayer service and eulogy will be said. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 12 Noon at All Saints Catholic Church, 9300 Stonewall Road, Manassas, VA with Father Dave Martin officiating. Interment will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to All Saints Catholic Church. Condolences may be sent to