

MYRA FRYE



Passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019, in Birmingham, Alabama. Beloved mother of Janet Oliver, David Frye, Barbara Frye (Andrew Markowitz) and William Frye (Tina Dennler); grandmother of Thomas Madison, Mark Oliver, Matthew Oliver, Mary Jo Oliver and William Frye Jr.; and great-grandmother of six. Beloved sister of Betty Claspell of Lady Lake, Florida. She was predeceased by her parents, William and Florence Claspell, and siblings Joyce Ross and William Claspell Jr. Myra was born in Silesia, Maryland, in 1938, when it was little more than a few houses and a general store. She grew up in Oxon Hill and spent most of her adult life in Accokeek. She was among the Accokeek Volunteer Fire Department's first female emergency medical technicians. Myra drove a school bus for Prince George's County Schools before becoming a police dispatcher for the county. She retired in 1998 and moved to Fort Payne, Alabama, where she took in stray dogs and cats and worked for the country band Alabama. A memorial service will be held September 7 at Minvale Baptist Church in Fort Payne. Instead of flowers, please make donations in her name to the Alabama Animal Alliance or the North Alabama Spay and Neuter Clinic.