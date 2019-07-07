The Washington Post

  • "A beautiful woman, thankful to have known you. Praying for..."
    - Denise Coleman
  • "My thoughts and prayers are with you all today and always."
    - Phylis Redman
  • "God bless the family and our prayers goes out to the family..."
    - Annie McPhatter
Myra Jean Goodman  
(Age 81)  

Transitioned peacefully at home on June 28, 2019 surrounded by family. A native of Miss. she has lived in PG County for 50 years. Myra was a beloved wife of George, mother of Darrell and Julia, grandmother to Kayla, Bakari, and Hashim. She worked with AAFES on Andrews AFB for over 20 years. An amazing cook and wonderful friend of many. Myra will be missed by all who knew her. Services will be on Wednesday, July 10,12:30 p.m. at JB Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Rd, Hyattsville MD.

Published in The Washington Post on July 7, 2019
