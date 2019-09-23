The Washington Post

Myra O'Leary

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Myra O'Leary.
Notice
Send Flowers

 

MYRA JANETTE O'LEARY

Happy Birthday to the best wife a man could have, the best mother a son or daughter could have, the best daughter a mother or father could have, the best granddaughter a grandmother or grandfather could have, the best sister a brother or sister could have, the best grandmother a granddaughter or grandson could have, the best niece an aunt or uncle could have, the best cousin a cousin could have, the best aunt a niece or nephew could have, the best teacher a child could have, the best coworker anyone could have, and the best friend we all had. We love you and we miss you.

Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.