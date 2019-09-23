

MYRA JANETTE O'LEARY



Happy Birthday to the best wife a man could have, the best mother a son or daughter could have, the best daughter a mother or father could have, the best granddaughter a grandmother or grandfather could have, the best sister a brother or sister could have, the best grandmother a granddaughter or grandson could have, the best niece an aunt or uncle could have, the best cousin a cousin could have, the best aunt a niece or nephew could have, the best teacher a child could have, the best coworker anyone could have, and the best friend we all had. We love you and we miss you.