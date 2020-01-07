The Washington Post

MYRNA WRIGHT

Service Information
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Interment
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
1:00 PM
King David Memorial Gardens
Falls Church, VA
Notice
Myrna Hyman Wright (Age 89)  

Of Berlin, MD, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Coastal Hospice At The Lake in Salisbury, MD. Born in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late Manuel Hyman and Dorothy Heckleman Hyman.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury with a visitation one hour prior to the service with Rabbi Arnold Bienstock officiating.
 
Interment will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 1 p.m. at King David Memorial Gardens in Falls Church, VA with Rabbi Sunny Schnitzer officiating.
 
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. To express condolences to the family please visit

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 7, 2020
