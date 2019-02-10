

MYRON FARB



MYRON FARB of Ormond Beach, Florida passed away peacefully on February 5, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Mike is survived by his wife, Helen of 57 years, his children, Ron (Loretta) and Karen Farb, his two granddaughters, Liana and Amy Farb. Mike was born in Brooklyn, NY. After three years in the Army, Mike attended and graduated from Florida State University, where he met and married Helen. Mike and Helen moved to Maryland where Mike worked as a sales representative. Mike would end up working in Maryland for his entire career in both sales and management. Mike and Helen moved to Florida permanently in 1997, where he happily lived out the rest of his life, playing tennis and entertaining friends and family. Mike Farb was a large presence in life, and his absence will be truly missed. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in his memory either to The Lone Soldier Center care of the Jewish Federation of Volusia and Flagler, or Congregation B'nai Torah. Graveside funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Adelphi, Maryland. Please use the entrance on Adelphi Road and take an almost immediate left to the burial site. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.