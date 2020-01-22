Myron Francis Haussener
"Bud" (Age 99)
On Monday, January 20, 2020, of Kensington, MD and Bethany Beach, DE. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth C. "Betty" Haussener; devoted father of Michael F. Haussener (Julie), Susan H. McElroy (Thomas), Eileen H. Perkins (Paul), Mary Ann Ditzel (Steven), and the late David C. Haussener. Also survived by 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Friday, January 24, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. His life will be celebrated with a Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Redeemer Church, 9705 Summit Ave., Kensington, MD, 20895 on Saturday, January 25, at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Cross Health Foundation, (First Floor) 10720 Old Columbia Pike, Silver Spring, MD 20901.