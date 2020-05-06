

Myron V. Ricketts



Myron Vernon Ricketts, 87, passed away at his home in Gainesville, Virginia on April 27, 2020.He was born on October 11, 1932 in San Diego, California, the son of Admiral Claude Vernon and Marjorie Ricketts. A graduate of the United States Naval Academy in 1955, Myron also earned post-graduate degrees from MIT, the Naval Post Graduate School and Virginia Tech. He enjoyed a highly decorated 33-year career in the Navy, retiring in 1988 with the rank of Rear Admiral. The highlight of that career was the rare and prestigious shore command of the David Taylor Research Model Basin in Carderock, Maryland.Myron is best known for his love and devotion for his family. His favorite pastimes were vintage cars, playing tennis, photography and many aspects of home improvement. One of his proudest accomplishments was designing and wiring his home in Warrenton, Virginia. Myron is survived by his wife, Marilyn; and his son Eric, wife Wendy and their children Bruce and Emma of North Carolina. His son Bruce predeceased him in 2018 and was survived by his wife Jamie and son Scott of Colorado. Services and a reception will be announced at a later date due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.