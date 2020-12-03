1/
Myron "Mike" Wollard of North Bethesda, Maryland, passed away peacefully on November 26, 2020 at 93 years old with his family by his side. Mike was born in New York City to Leon and Hannah Wollard. He survived his brother, Albert. Mike received his Electrical Engineering degree from New York University. He proudly served in the United Sates Navy during World War II. His greatest accomplishment was being married to his beloved wife Jamie Lee Oldani Wollard for 58 years. Mike is survived by his wife, Jamie, his son, Gregg, Gregg's wife, Yvonne, his son, Scott, Scott's wife, Suzie, and his beautiful granddaughters, Amanda and Amy, and will be missed by his beloved dog, Lucky. The family is celebrating Mike's life on December 4, 2020 at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Silver Spring, Maryland. People wishing to honor Mike's lifelong commitment to the United States Military may donate to the American Veterans Center at americanveteranscenter.org/donation. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.www.sagelbloomfield.com  


Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 3, 2020.
