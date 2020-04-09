

Myrtle Caldwell (nee Brown)



Long time resident of Vienna, Virginia and a founding member of Our Lady of Good Council Catholic Church (OLGC) passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020. She worked initially for the Federal Reserve Board before moving to Vienna. She tirelessly gave of her time for family, church and community. She worked for over 30 years as both the secretary and office manager in OLGC's parish office. As a founding member of the parish's Woman's Club, she was instrumental in helping found the parish community that OLGC would become. She served as President of the Woman's Club in 1966, and OLGC Cookbook Chairman in 1975. Devoted mother and grandmother, she is survived by her husband of 69 years, James L. Caldwell, Sr.; her four children, James, Jr. (wife Ginger), Delia, Timothy (wife Barbara), and Christopher (wife Lucy); grandchildren: Meg, Sara, Maurie, Gus, and Jack; and great-grandchildren: Finn, Cael, Molly, and Kingston. A Wake and Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Friends may view and sign the family guestbook at