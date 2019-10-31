MYRTLE CORINE CATLETT (Age 91)
Of Springfield and Reedville, VA, died on April 30, 2019. Myrtle was a beloved wife, mother of three, Eastern Star member and retired Fairfax County crossing guard (20 years) at Parklawn Elementary. Myrtle and her loving husband of 63 years, Ralph, enjoyed traveling all over the world. She is survived by her devoted son, Larry Catlett (Jan); grandchildren Laura Brown (Jeff), Kevin Catlett (Kelly), Michael Catlett (Cherie), Shannon Catlett; great-grandchildren Myles, Evan, Kayla and Ella; nephews Darius Deavers, Kenny Deavers (Ruth); nieces Victoria Teel (Eric) and Nancy Rogers (Rick). Myrtle was predeceased by her husband Ralph; daughter Lenore; son Ross; grandson Bryan; sister Evelyn Deavers; brothers Russel and Melvin Deavers. Services private.