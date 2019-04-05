Dr. MYRTLE GONZA GLASCOE
Dr. Myrtle Gonza Glascoe died on March 4, 2019 in Charleston, South Carolina. Memorial services will be held on April 15, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. at The Gibbes Museum, Charleston, SC. Dr. Glascoe was born on the June 13, 1936 in Washington, DC to Mr. Gonza VanVickle Glascoe and Mrs. Suesetta T. Curtis Glascoe. She graduated from Paul Lawrence Dunbar High School in Washington, DC, and received a Bachelor's Degree from Howard University, Washington DC. Dr. Glascoe later obtained a Master's Degree from University of Pennsylvania, and a PhD from Harvard University
. She served professionally as a Social Worker, Educator, Civil Rights
Activist, and as founding director of the Avery Research Center in Charleston, SC. Dr. Glascoe was predeceased by her loving parents Gonza and Suesetta Glascoe; her devoted god-mother and aunt, Dr. Myrtle Catherine Henry; beloved uncle, Dr. Milton M. Glascoe; aunts, Lillian Woods and Blanche Richardson; first cousins, Lorenzo "Buster" P. Glascoe (Dorcas), Ervin L. Richardson (Amy), Ronnie Woods and Marcellus "Snookie" Glascoe (Elaine). She is survived by her devoted daughter, Mariama A. Glascoe-Kirkland Smith
and son-in-law, Lamond J. Smith; her siblings, David Mayo Glascoe and Angela S. Glascoe Bert; her niece and nephews, Rebecca E. Thomas (Lance), Eric Andrew Godsey (Sherece), and David L. Godsey (Catina); and host of great-nieces and nephews, cousins and extended family.