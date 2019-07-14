The Washington Post

N. VERNON COCKRELL (Age 99)  

N. Vernon Cockrell, who owned and operated Cockrell's Hardware for many years at the intersection of Duke Street and Quaker Lane (where Sunrise of Alexandria is now located), died at his home in Alexandria on July 7, 2019 of natural causes. He was 99 years old.
Beloved husband of the late Anna Much Cockrell, he is survived by his daughter Sandy and granddaughter Shea, both now living in Indiana, his sister Doris and sister-in-law Anne, both of Alexandria, and numerous nieces, nephews and devoted friends.
Viewing is from 6 to 8 p.m. this coming Sunday, July 14, 2019. The funeral service will be held the following day, Monday, July 15, at 12 noon. Both will be at the Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home, 1500 West Braddock Road, Alexandria, VA.
The family asks in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the at act.alz.org/donate in Vernon's name.

Published in The Washington Post on July 14, 2019
