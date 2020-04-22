The Washington Post

Nabeeha A. Ayoub

Philip D Rinaldi Funeral Service Pa
9241 Columbia Blvd
Silver Spring, MD
20910
(301)-585-4050
Nabeeha A. Ayoub  

On April 19, 2020 our Heavenly Father called home our beloved Nabeeha and she now rests eternally in the arms of our Lord. Beloved wife of the late Abdallah Ayoub and son Charlie Ayoub. Survived by her children, Akram, Leila, Raymond and Paul Ayoub. Her siblings, Issa Azat and Ramza Saah of California, Ramzi Azat of Sterling, VA and Adla Kash of Detroit; eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren whom she dearly loved. As well as a large and loving extended family of relatives. Nabeeha was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother (Tete). Loved by all!
 
Funeral and Interment services are private but will be streamed live on www.peterpaulpotomac.org at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Due to the pandemic and state mandates, there will be no gatherings at Church or Memorial Park.
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 22, 2020
