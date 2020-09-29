Dr. Nabih R. Asal
Dr. Nabih Asal, age 81, of Arlington, VA and Nazareth, Israel, passed away suddenly on Friday, September 25, 2020. He was known for his witty sense of humor, deep commitment to teaching and learning, engaging stories, strong Christian faith, adventurous spirit, and outgoing personality. Dr. Asal emigrated to the United States in 1959, receiving a BS in Chemistry, an MSPH in Epidemiology, and finally a PhD in Epidemiology. He became a professor at the University of Oklahoma and then later at the University of Florida. Over his long and productive career he mentored more than 195 graduate students pursuing the MPH, MS, PhD, and DrPH degrees at two schools of public health and two schools of medicine. He was named an American Cancer Society
Research Scholar in 2003 and a Fellow of the American College of Epidemiology. He became a professor emeritus at both universities. He is survived by his loving wife, Mai, his six siblings, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and an extensive network of colleagues and friends across the globe. Due to the current pandemic, the family is having a small graveside service on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery at 401 N. Roosevelt Street in Falls Church, VA. Immediately after, family and friends will take a commemorative walk along the Alexandria waterfront. For the full obituary and/or to post condolences, please visit: https://www.everlycommunity.com/tributes/Nabih-Asal
Flowers may be sent to Everly Funeral Home, or In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
in his memory.