The Washington Post

NADINE MADDOX (1925 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NADINE MADDOX.
Service Information
Pumphrey Funeral Home
300 W. Montgomery Ave.
Rockville, MD
20850-2805
(301)-762-3939
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Pumphrey Funeral Home
300 W. Montgomery Ave.
Rockville, MD 20850-2805
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Pumphrey Funeral Home
300 W. Montgomery Ave.
Rockville, MD 20850-2805
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

NADINE ELMIRA MADDOX  

Nadine Elmira Maddox, 94, passed on September 24, 2019 in Potomac, MD. Born in Glen Echo, MD on March 5, 1925 to Daniel and Mazie Etzler, Nadine attended BCC High School. She worked at Army Map Service, where she met and married Edmund Jerome Maddox on November 6, 1948. She was predeceased by her husband and sister, Gloria Killion. In the sunset of her life, her interests included: modeling, piano, dancing, swimming and she continued to volunteer. Nadine is survived by her children: Donna Taaffe, Theresa Wilson, Cecilia Scott (Scotty), Edmund Maddox, Jr (Sybil), Katherine Minor (John) and Daniel Maddox (Evelyn). Her grandchildren: Dawn Geisler (Paul), John Scott, Sr, (Michelle), Tony Wilson (Jennifer), and Will Taaffe. Her great-grandchildren: Savannah Mossberg (Billy), John Scott, Jr, Shane Geisler, Jake Scott and Jack Tucker. The family will receive friends at Robert A. Pumphrey Funeral Home, 300 W. Montgomery Ave., Rockville, MD on Sunday, October 20, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., with a memorial service at noon. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Montgomery Hospice, 1355 Piccard Drive, #100, Rockville, MD 20850.
Please view and sign the family guestbook at www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com  
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.