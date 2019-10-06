

NADINE ELMIRA MADDOX



Nadine Elmira Maddox, 94, passed on September 24, 2019 in Potomac, MD. Born in Glen Echo, MD on March 5, 1925 to Daniel and Mazie Etzler, Nadine attended BCC High School. She worked at Army Map Service, where she met and married Edmund Jerome Maddox on November 6, 1948. She was predeceased by her husband and sister, Gloria Killion. In the sunset of her life, her interests included: modeling, piano, dancing, swimming and she continued to volunteer. Nadine is survived by her children: Donna Taaffe, Theresa Wilson, Cecilia Scott (Scotty), Edmund Maddox, Jr (Sybil), Katherine Minor (John) and Daniel Maddox (Evelyn). Her grandchildren: Dawn Geisler (Paul), John Scott, Sr, (Michelle), Tony Wilson (Jennifer), and Will Taaffe. Her great-grandchildren: Savannah Mossberg (Billy), John Scott, Jr, Shane Geisler, Jake Scott and Jack Tucker. The family will receive friends at Robert A. Pumphrey Funeral Home, 300 W. Montgomery Ave., Rockville, MD on Sunday, October 20, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., with a memorial service at noon. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Montgomery Hospice, 1355 Piccard Drive, #100, Rockville, MD 20850.