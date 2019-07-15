

Nakeia L. Mills-Robinson



Surrounded by her loving family, was called home to be with the Lord on July 3, 2019. She will be remembered for her faith in God, her caring heart, beautiful smile, and selfless personality. Nakeia's family was most important in her life. She was the loving mother of Mehki and Kyler Robinson. She is also survived by her husband, Marcus Robinson; her mother, Michelle Payne; her brother, Johnnie Ruffin; her sisters, Shawna and Lanice Mills, and preceded in death by father, Gary Mills. The Homegoing Celebration will be held on July 16, 2019 at Reid Temple AME Church, 11400 Glenn Dale Blvd., Glenn Dale, MD, Viewing will be held from 930 a.m. to 11 a.m. Service will begin at 11 a.m. Nakeia will remain in our hearts and will forever be missed.