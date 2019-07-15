The Washington Post

NAKEIA MILLS-ROBINSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NAKEIA MILLS-ROBINSON.
Service Information
B K Henry Funeral Chapel Inc
420 H St Ne
Washington, DC
20002
(202)-544-9655
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Reid Temple AME Church
11400 Glenn Dale Blvd.
Glenn Dale, MD
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Reid Temple AME Church
11400 Glenn Dale Blvd.
Glenn Dale, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Nakeia L. Mills-Robinson  

Surrounded by her loving family, was called home to be with the Lord on July 3, 2019. She will be remembered for her faith in God, her caring heart, beautiful smile, and selfless personality. Nakeia's family was most important in her life. She was the loving mother of Mehki and Kyler Robinson. She is also survived by her husband, Marcus Robinson; her mother, Michelle Payne; her brother, Johnnie Ruffin; her sisters, Shawna and Lanice Mills, and preceded in death by father, Gary Mills. The Homegoing Celebration will be held on July 16, 2019 at Reid Temple AME Church, 11400 Glenn Dale Blvd., Glenn Dale, MD, Viewing will be held from 930 a.m. to 11 a.m. Service will begin at 11 a.m. Nakeia will remain in our hearts and will forever be missed.

Published in The Washington Post on July 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.