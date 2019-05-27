

Nan Elizabeth Todd

(Neé Leonard)



Died quietly in her sleep in Mount Pleasant, Texas on May 8, 2019. She was born in Bellevue Hospital to Ralph and Jean (Drexel) Leonard on December 21, 1945. She graduated from Bellevue High School in 1964. On June 29, 2018 she celebrated the Golden Anniversary of her wedding to Edward A. Todd. She worked in an OBGYN practice in the Cleveland Clinic system for 28 years.

She was a gregarious and outgoing friend, commited to her family and beloved by them. She was an active, life-long member of the United Methodist Church, having served as Chair of the Pastor Parish Relations Committee, and recently as manager of the Free Store at High Street UMC in Fostoria, OH. Nan and Ed led an active and fulfilling retirement dividing their year between Ohio, Florida, and Texas.

Nan was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Jean Leonard, and by her sister, Christine Brown. She is survived by her husband, Ed Todd, their son, Matthew, sisters, Marcia (Sam) Barrett and Melissa (Michael) Hendler. She is fondly remembered and celebrated by her many nieces and nephews, including Aymee, Alicia, Stephen, Zachary, Kelly, and Kurt.

Funeral services will take place this summer at High Street United Methodist Church 243 High Street, Fostoria, Ohio 44830.