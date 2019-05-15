NANCY K. ABEL
On Monday, May 13, 2019, Nancy Klein Abel of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Robert Abel; devoted mother of Alan Abel (Ben Damian) and Deborah Glazer (Daniel); loving sister of Jaqueline Fink and sister-in-law of Elizabeth Berger; cherished grandmother of Eric Glazer and Todd Glazer. Graveside services will be held Thursday, May 16, 1 p.m. at King David Memorial Gardens, 7482 Lee Hwy, Falls Church, VA 22042. The family will be observing Shiva on Thursday following services with minyan at 7:30 p.m. at the residence of Debbie and Danny Glazer. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jewish Social Service Agency (jssa.org
) or B'nai Israel Congregation, 6301 Montrose Rd., Rockville, MD 20852. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.