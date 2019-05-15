The Washington Post

NANCY ABEL

Notice
NANCY K. ABEL  

NANCY K. ABEL  

On Monday, May 13, 2019, Nancy Klein Abel of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Robert Abel; devoted mother of Alan Abel (Ben Damian) and Deborah Glazer (Daniel); loving sister of Jaqueline Fink and sister-in-law of Elizabeth Berger; cherished grandmother of Eric Glazer and Todd Glazer. Graveside services will be held Thursday, May 16, 1 p.m. at King David Memorial Gardens, 7482 Lee Hwy, Falls Church, VA 22042. The family will be observing Shiva on Thursday following services with minyan at 7:30 p.m. at the residence of Debbie and Danny Glazer. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jewish Social Service Agency (jssa.org) or B'nai Israel Congregation, 6301 Montrose Rd., Rockville, MD 20852. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Published in The Washington Post on May 15, 2019
